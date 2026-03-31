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Celine Dion Returns: Paris Concert Comeback After Health Battle

Celine Dion is set to return to the stage in fall, announcing a series of performances in Paris following her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis. Her announcement, made via video at her birthday celebration in Paris, marks her first performances in years, featuring beloved hits in French and English.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:37 IST
Celine Dion Returns: Paris Concert Comeback After Health Battle
Celine Dion (Photo/Instagram/@celinedion). Image Credit: ANI
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Celine Dion, the iconic singer known for chart-topping hits like 'My Heart Will Go On,' is preparing for a triumphant return to live performances this fall. This marks her first concert run since disclosing her condition with stiff-person syndrome. Dion's announcement came during her birthday celebration at the picturesque Café de l'Homme in Paris, according to Variety.

Although Dion was not physically present, she appeared in a heartfelt video message shown on a large screen at the Eiffel Tower, which shone brightly in her honor. Accompanied by a light show choreographed to her classic hits, Dion expressed her gratitude, saying, 'Every day, I have felt your prayers and support. I'm truly fortunate to have each of you.'

Dion revealed her excitement about performing again, beginning with a series of shows in September in Paris. While show specifics remain under wraps, a press release hints at performances featuring her most cherished songs in both French and English, celebrating her enduring global influence. The concerts mark her return after stepping back due to her rare medical diagnosis, which was explored in the 2024 documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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