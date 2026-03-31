Left Menu

Global Democratisation: Echoes from Nalanda's Historic Grounds

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar celebrated the global shift toward a multi-polar world during a speech at Nalanda University's convocation. He emphasized the increasing influence of various cultures and societies and highlighted Nalanda's symbolic role in this transformation. Jaishankar encouraged international students to promote India's understanding globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:16 IST
Global Democratisation: Echoes from Nalanda's Historic Grounds
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address at Nalanda University's convocation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted a significant shift in global dynamics towards a more multi-polar world.

He attributed this change to the rising influence of diverse cultures and societies making their voices heard on the global stage. Jaishankar pointed to the historical and contemporary relevance of Nalanda as an emblem of intellectual and cultural exchange, dubbing it a key player in this democratisation.

President Droupadi Murmu also attended the event, underscoring its importance. Jaishankar urged the international students to act as ambassadors of India's rich heritage once they return to their respective countries.

TRENDING

1
EU Raises Concerns Over Israel's New Death Penalty Law

EU Raises Concerns Over Israel's New Death Penalty Law

 Belgium
2
Two Suspects Nabbed in Vehicle Theft Crackdown in Delhi

Two Suspects Nabbed in Vehicle Theft Crackdown in Delhi

 India
3
Canada Super 60 League Set to Thrill in Vancouver's Iconic BC Place

Canada Super 60 League Set to Thrill in Vancouver's Iconic BC Place

 Canada
4
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai says Chhattisgarh now 'free' of Naxalism, describes March 31 as a historic day for the state.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai says Chhattisgarh now 'free' of Naxalism, desc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026