Global Democratisation: Echoes from Nalanda's Historic Grounds

In a recent address at Nalanda University's convocation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted a significant shift in global dynamics towards a more multi-polar world.

He attributed this change to the rising influence of diverse cultures and societies making their voices heard on the global stage. Jaishankar pointed to the historical and contemporary relevance of Nalanda as an emblem of intellectual and cultural exchange, dubbing it a key player in this democratisation.

President Droupadi Murmu also attended the event, underscoring its importance. Jaishankar urged the international students to act as ambassadors of India's rich heritage once they return to their respective countries.