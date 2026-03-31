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Heather Graham Joins 'The White Lotus' in Season 4

'Hangover' star Heather Graham is joining the cast of HBO's dark comedy series 'The White Lotus' for its fourth season. The show, created by Mike White, delves into the lives of affluent guests and the staff at an exclusive resort. Season four will be set in France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:11 IST
Heather Graham Joins 'The White Lotus' in Season 4
  • Country:
  • United States

'Hangover' star Heather Graham has been confirmed to join the ensemble cast of HBO's hit dark comedy series, 'The White Lotus', for its fourth season.

The series, crafted by Mike White, portrays the tumultuous week of wealthy guests and the employees at high-end tropical resorts. The fourth season will be set in France after previous settings in Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand.

The upcoming season's cast boasts notable names such as Helena Bonham Carter, Carrie Coon, and others, indicating a line-up that aims to maintain the show's critical acclaim and continued success.

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