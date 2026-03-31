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Pankaj Advani Seizes Maiden National 9-Ball Pool Title

Pankaj Advani, celebrated Indian cueist, won his first National 9-ball pool title, defeating Nitin Sharma in a thrilling 11-6 match. Known for his prowess in billiards and snooker, Advani proved his versatility in this high-paced game, showcasing his skill with strategic play and precision shots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:24 IST
Pankaj Advani Seizes Maiden National 9-Ball Pool Title
Pankaj Advani
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated Indian cueist Pankaj Advani clinched his maiden National 9-ball pool title on Tuesday, in a gripping final held here. Advani, a multiple-time world champion affiliated with the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), outplayed Chandigarh's Nitin Sharma 11-6 in front of a supportive crowd.

Reacting to his victory, Advani expressed disbelief at securing this title outside his familiar domain. 'Winning as an underdog in a sport beyond my comfort zone is unimaginable,' he admitted, marking it as a significant achievement in his illustrious career.

Despite trailing 1-3 initially, Advani demonstrated remarkable skill in this high-speed cue sport. His adept safety play and flawless execution of crucial shots, especially in the decisive racks, exemplified his adaptability and tenacity, sealing his win against Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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