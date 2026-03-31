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Odia Pakhya: Celebrating Odisha's Rich Cultural Tapestry

The Odisha Assembly approved a resolution to celebrate Odia Pakhya, a 14-day cultural festival, starting April 1. This initiative aims to reconnect citizens with Odisha's culture through events that highlight language, literature, traditions, and attire. The festival starts with 'Odisha Divas' and concludes with the Odia New Year celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:15 IST
Odia Pakhya: Celebrating Odisha's Rich Cultural Tapestry
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The Odisha Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution to observe 'Odia Pakhya,' a cultural festival spanning 14 days, beginning April 1. The festival seeks to reconnect the populace with Odisha's rich cultural tapestry, said Odia Language, Literature, and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

Minister Suraj, who proposed the resolution, emphasized that this state-sponsored celebration aims to collectively honor Odia language, literature, food, traditions, and lifestyle. The festivities will kick off with 'Odisha Divas' on April 1 and will feature a variety of events including 'Khadi Chuan Day' on April 2 and 'Ama Poshak Ama Parichaya Day' on April 3.

Further activities will include an 'Odia Nameplate Campaign' organized by the Odisha Labour Department and a heritage run promoting historical awareness and fitness. The festival will wrap up on April 14 with a statewide celebration of the Odia New Year, underscoring Odisha's vibrant cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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