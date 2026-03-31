Cinematic Heritage: Inside the International Film Festival of Delhi

The International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) wrapped up on Tuesday. It featured screenings of documentaries highlighting key figures like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai.

Delhi's Minister for Art, Culture, and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, emphasized the significance of these films in educating the youth about India's historical contributions. 'Shatak' portrays the ideology and evolution of the RSS over the past century through the efforts of its early leaders like Hedgewar, Golwalkar, and Deoras. Meanwhile, a short film on Ahilyabai showcased her efforts in social reform and cultural preservation, a legacy now championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The IFFD saw remarkable participation in its first year, with over 2,100 entries from more than 100 countries, screening 125 films from 47 nations across Delhi's venues. The festival attracted upwards of 30,000 attendees, reinforcing the city's burgeoning status as a creative and entertainment hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)