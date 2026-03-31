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Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival: Where Music Meets Heartfelt Causes

The Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival in Himachal Pradesh on April 3-4, hosted by Genesis Foundation, blends music with charity by funding medical treatments for underprivileged children. Featuring renowned artists, it aids congenital heart defect surgeries and promotes community involvement, reflecting shared values such as sustainability and healthcare awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:37 IST
Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival: Where Music Meets Heartfelt Causes
  • Country:
  • India

The Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival is set to take center stage on April 3-4 in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, heralding a blend of music and social impact. This vibrant event will feature performances from artists such as Indian Ocean and Shrey Tandan, uniting established and emerging talents on a single platform.

Organized by Genesis Foundation, the festival serves a higher purpose than entertainment alone. It aims to raise funds for underprivileged children suffering from congenital heart defects (CHD). The platform has significantly contributed to medical treatments, supporting over 5,400 children in the past 25 years, focusing on life-saving surgeries and interventions.

The 2026 edition partners with 1842 Kasauli by Scapes, highlighting a communal focus on sustainability and heritage. As the festival encourages community participation, it also raises critical awareness about healthcare needs. The initiative ensures that each ticket purchase directly supports a child's medical treatment, enhancing its impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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