Prosperity Through Unity: RSS Chief's Vision for Nation-Building

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat made a compelling statement on the link between individual and national prosperity during a two-day Balagokulam convention. He stressed that personal success can be achieved only when the country is prosperous and secure.

In his address, Bhagwat urged young individuals to actively participate in nation-building efforts, suggesting that focusing on career growth and contributing to the country's development are not mutually exclusive paths. Rather, the two can complement each other when approached correctly.

Bhagwat's engagement with the convention included offering floral tributes to Lord Krishna and interactions with the children, emphasizing the importance of cultural and national development in tandem.

(With inputs from agencies.)