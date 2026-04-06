Left Menu

Prosperity Through Unity: RSS Chief's Vision for Nation-Building

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that individual prosperity is linked to national prosperity and security. Addressing a Balagokulam convention, he encouraged youth to contribute to nation-building, asserting that career growth and national development are aligned. He participated in a ceremony honoring Lord Krishna and engaged with attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:00 IST
Prosperity Through Unity: RSS Chief's Vision for Nation-Building
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat made a compelling statement on the link between individual and national prosperity during a two-day Balagokulam convention. He stressed that personal success can be achieved only when the country is prosperous and secure.

In his address, Bhagwat urged young individuals to actively participate in nation-building efforts, suggesting that focusing on career growth and contributing to the country's development are not mutually exclusive paths. Rather, the two can complement each other when approached correctly.

Bhagwat's engagement with the convention included offering floral tributes to Lord Krishna and interactions with the children, emphasizing the importance of cultural and national development in tandem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Precious Metals Poised for Moderate Bullish Trend Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Precious Metals Poised for Moderate Bullish Trend Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Puducherry Governance as State Polls Near

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Puducherry Governance as State Polls Near

 India
3
New Faces in Rajya Sabha: Pivotal Oath Ceremony

New Faces in Rajya Sabha: Pivotal Oath Ceremony

 India
4
Punjab Government Steps Up: Relief for Farmers After Unseasonal Storms

Punjab Government Steps Up: Relief for Farmers After Unseasonal Storms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026