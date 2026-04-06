Prosperity Through Unity: RSS Chief's Vision for Nation-Building
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that individual prosperity is linked to national prosperity and security. Addressing a Balagokulam convention, he encouraged youth to contribute to nation-building, asserting that career growth and national development are aligned. He participated in a ceremony honoring Lord Krishna and engaged with attendees.
- Country:
- India
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat made a compelling statement on the link between individual and national prosperity during a two-day Balagokulam convention. He stressed that personal success can be achieved only when the country is prosperous and secure.
In his address, Bhagwat urged young individuals to actively participate in nation-building efforts, suggesting that focusing on career growth and contributing to the country's development are not mutually exclusive paths. Rather, the two can complement each other when approached correctly.
Bhagwat's engagement with the convention included offering floral tributes to Lord Krishna and interactions with the children, emphasizing the importance of cultural and national development in tandem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy's Middle East Diplomacy: Strengthening Security and Cooperation
Ukraine and Syria Forge New Security Ties Amid Regional Tensions
Ukraine and Syria Forge Path to Enhanced Security Collaboration
Chief Minister Reddy Advocates Sports Over Substance: Telangana's Youth Initiative
Security Concerns Loom Over Tripura Tribal Council Elections