Chand Mera Dil: A Love Saga Set for Cinematic Debut
Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, will hit theaters on May 22, 2026. Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions, the film marks the first collaboration between Panday and Lakshya. The announcement was accompanied by film posters posted on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:27 IST
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'Chand Mera Dil', featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is slated for a theatrical release on May 22, 2026. The film, a romantic narrative, is directed by Vivek Soni and comes under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
The anticipation for 'Chand Mera Dil' grew as the makers unveiled a series of captivating posters on social media. The project marks the first cinematic collaboration between Panday and Lakshya.
Both lead actors shared the film's posters with their followers, boosting excitement. Fans are eager to see the chemistry between Panday and Lakshya, following their individual successes in previous productions.