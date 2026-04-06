Illegal Ram Fighting Scandal in Mumbai: A Dark Side of Animal Entertainment

Three individuals have been implicated in organizing an illicit ram fighting event in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, which allegedly resulted in the death of a ram, according to police sources on Monday.

The accusation, brought forward by PETA India, has resulted in charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act. Those accused are Sajid Abdul Ali Sayyed, Saud Firdaus Master, and Imran Mohammad Ali Qureshi.

Authorities launched an investigation following the broadcast of a video showing Rams named 'Rocky' and 'Chamkila' being forced into a fight, with a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 offered for the winner. Police are currently working to locate and seize the surviving ram, while investigation efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)