Left Menu

Illegal Ram Fighting Scandal in Mumbai: A Dark Side of Animal Entertainment

Three individuals were accused of organizing an illegal ram fighting event in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, leading to the death of one ram. The FIR was filed after a video surfaced, drawing attention from PETA India. Police are investigating the case under relevant sections of animal rights laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:12 IST
Illegal Ram Fighting Scandal in Mumbai: A Dark Side of Animal Entertainment
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals have been implicated in organizing an illicit ram fighting event in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, which allegedly resulted in the death of a ram, according to police sources on Monday.

The accusation, brought forward by PETA India, has resulted in charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act. Those accused are Sajid Abdul Ali Sayyed, Saud Firdaus Master, and Imran Mohammad Ali Qureshi.

Authorities launched an investigation following the broadcast of a video showing Rams named 'Rocky' and 'Chamkila' being forced into a fight, with a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 offered for the winner. Police are currently working to locate and seize the surviving ram, while investigation efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Anaemia Screening: IIT Kharagpur's HemoQR

Revolutionizing Anaemia Screening: IIT Kharagpur's HemoQR

 India
2
Plastics Declared Essential Amidst Supply Crisis

Plastics Declared Essential Amidst Supply Crisis

 India
3
Escalating Tensions: Israel Targets Iran's Petrochemical Heart

Escalating Tensions: Israel Targets Iran's Petrochemical Heart

 Iran
4
High Court Intervenes in DPS Dwarka Fee-Hike Dispute

High Court Intervenes in DPS Dwarka Fee-Hike Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026