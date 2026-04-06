IInvenTiv 2026: Pioneering India's Innovation Landscape
The 'IInvenTiv 2026' fair, inaugurated by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, aims to drive innovation in India. The event highlights advancements in AI, healthcare, and semiconductors, encouraging research to evolve into real-world solutions, aligning with national initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat and NEP 2020.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar inaugurated the 'IInvenTiv 2026' R&D fair at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, aiming to accelerate India's innovation-driven growth.
The event gathers academic leaders, industry experts, startups, and investors to convert research into societal and enterprise solutions, highlighting key advancements in AI and healthcare.
With a focus on national initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and NEP 2020, the fair underscores India's ambition to become a global hub for deep-tech innovation and international market integration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IInvenTiv 2026
- innovation
- India
- Gangwar
- R&D fair
- AI
- healthcare
- startups
- Atmanirbhar Bharat
- NEP 2020
ALSO READ
Visually Impaired Protesters in Shimla Halted: 900-Day Agitation Intensifies
India's Healthcare Sector: Preparing for a Capability-Led Surge
Rate-Cut Predictions Shift Amid Economic Uncertainty
Mumbai's Tarnished Image: The Ashok Kharat Scandal
RBI Retains FPI Investment Limits for Government Securities