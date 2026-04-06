IInvenTiv 2026: Pioneering India's Innovation Landscape

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar inaugurated the 'IInvenTiv 2026' R&D fair at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, aiming to accelerate India's innovation-driven growth.

The event gathers academic leaders, industry experts, startups, and investors to convert research into societal and enterprise solutions, highlighting key advancements in AI and healthcare.

With a focus on national initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and NEP 2020, the fair underscores India's ambition to become a global hub for deep-tech innovation and international market integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)