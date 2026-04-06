Soccer Stars Unite Against Discrimination

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has extolled Barcelona's Lamine Yamal for taking a stand against anti-Muslim chants heard during a recent match. Yamal's criticism came after fans in a Spain versus Egypt friendly reportedly resorted to discriminatory behavior.

Vinícius described such behavior as 'disrespectful and intolerable,' emphasizing the need for players to unite against discrimination. Drawing from personal experiences of racial abuse, Vinícius stressed the significance of using their platforms to inspire change, especially for those less privileged.

His call for collective action comes ahead of Madrid's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, as he hopes for a future where such issues become a thing of the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)