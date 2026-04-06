Historic Women's Reservation Bill: A Step Toward Gender Equality

Geetanjali Mehlwal, a Supreme Court advocate, lauded the Women's Reservation Bill as a significant advancement by the Indian government. In an interview with ANI, she highlighted the bill's historic scheduling for discussion during a special parliamentary session from April 16-18, marking a pivotal moment in women's representation in governance.

Mehlwal noted that India is among the few nations considering a 33% reservation for women in parliament. With women's representation in the Lok Sabha at just 15% and even lower in state assemblies, she asserted that the bill promises equality and fairness, a cause of national significance given the demographics.

Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri also expressed her support for the bill, underscoring its necessity for enhancing women's roles in legislative bodies. Shivpuri called for swift implementation to ensure women's voices are amplified, both in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas. She described the 33% representation as a crucial but overdue stride toward parity in governance.

This legislative push precedes a special parliamentary session called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for April 16-18, designated for the discussion and enactment of the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. The bill is set to be effective from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, ensuring states with successful population control measures retain their seats. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)