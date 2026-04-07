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Haridwar to Relocate Meat Shops Amid Ardh Kumbh Mela Preparations

In preparation for the upcoming Ardh Kumbh Mela, Haridwar Municipal Corporation plans to relocate all urban raw meat shops to Sarai village. The move, meant to align with religious sentiments, follows a municipal bylaw amendment and faces opposition from the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 07-04-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 00:45 IST
Haridwar to Relocate Meat Shops Amid Ardh Kumbh Mela Preparations
  • Country:
  • India

Haridwar is set to move all urban raw meat shops to Sarai village as part of preparations for the next year's Ardh Kumbh Mela. This decision was confirmed by a majority vote during the Municipal Corporation's board meeting.

The city aims to respect religious sentiments, with the Haridwar Mayor announcing that both legal and illegal meat establishments would be affected. This is possible thanks to the construction of 57 new shops in Sarai village.

The municipal board also proposed bylaws amendments to enforce a long-standing ban on meat, liquor, and eggs within five kilometers of Har Ki Pauri. Amidst political opposition, especially from Congress, the move is framed as honoring the city's cultural and religious heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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