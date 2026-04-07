Labor Standoff: SoFi Stadium Workers Demand Action from FIFA

The union representing around 2,000 food service workers at SoFi Stadium demanded on Monday that FIFA keep U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement away from World Cup operations in Los Angeles. The union also warned of potential strikes if their concerns aren't addressed.

Unite Here Local 11, which represents cooks, servers, and bartenders at the Inglewood venue, has raised three primary demands. These include a public assurance that ICE and Border Patrol will not be involved in the tournament, protections for union jobs and working conditions, and support for affordable housing initiatives for hospitality workers.

While Homeland Security Director Todd Lyons suggested ICE's involvement in the World Cup, the union believes this could endanger worker and visitor safety in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, FIFA has yet to respond to these demands. Local 11 also seeks assurances against the use of artificial intelligence and automation during the tournament, linking these labor concerns to wider issues like housing affordability in Los Angeles, particularly Inglewood.

(With inputs from agencies.)