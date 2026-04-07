Controversy Sparks Over Kanye West's Wireless Festival Headline Act

The British government is facing increasing pressure to prohibit Kanye West from entering the country for the upcoming Wireless Festival, citing his history of antisemitic remarks. West, now known as Ye, has sparked controversy again after being announced as the festival's headline act.

In response, several sponsors, including major brands like Diageo and Pepsi, have cut ties with the event. The Conservative Party has written to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, urging her to ban West from the UK. A Home Office source confirmed that his entry is under review, although ministers typically refrain from commenting on individual cases.

Melvin Benn, managing director at Festival Republic, defends Ye's inclusion, emphasizing forgiveness and second chances. However, critics, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Jewish Leadership Council, have condemned the move, calling for responsibility in ensuring safety for Jewish communities. Ye apologized for his past behavior, attributing it to mental health challenges, but remains a polarizing figure.