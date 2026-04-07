Netflix's New 'Playground': A Game Changer for Kids?

Netflix is expanding its foray into gaming by unveiling a new app called 'Netflix Playground' targeted at kids. Featuring games centered around beloved characters like Peppa Pig and Sesame Street, the app attempts to draw younger audiences. However, analysts suggest Netflix's limited iconic intellectual property could impede growth in this area.

In other entertainment highlights, the much-anticipated final season of the superhero satire 'The Boys' is about to air on Prime Video. According to actor Jensen Ackles, no character is safe as the series reaches its dramatic conclusion. Fans can expect intense action as past conflicts reach a crescendo.

Meanwhile, controversy surrounds U.S. rapper Kanye West in the UK. Pressure is mounting on the British government to ban him from entering the country, following backlash from his announced headline appearance at the Wireless Festival. The criticism stems from West's history of antisemitic remarks and controversial behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)