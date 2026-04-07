Netflix Expands Into Children's Gaming with 'Playground' App

Netflix has expanded its gaming portfolio by launching the 'Netflix Playground' app, targeting young gamers with titles featuring popular characters like Peppa Pig. Despite the move, the streaming service faces challenges in becoming a key player in the gaming industry.

The much-anticipated final season of 'The Boys' on Prime Video promises intense action as the blood-soaked series wraps up with no character safe, according to actor Jensen Ackles.

Controversy surrounds Kanye West, now known as Ye, as the UK government faces pressure to ban him from the Wireless Festival following backlash related to his past antisemitic remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)