Delhi Celebrates Ambedkar's Legacy with 'Bheem Jyoti Utsav'

In a grand gesture to honor Dr. B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the Delhi government has strategized a host of events across the city. Each district receives Rs 5 lakh, aimed at elevating celebrations with a more organized framework.

The Social Welfare Department outlined these plans, emphasizing enhanced allocations to ensure better coordination, alongside the introduction of a new initiative benefiting marginalized communities.

An exhibition detailing Ambedkar's impactful legacy, 'Bheem Jyoti Utsav' at India Gate with ceremonies attended by dignitaries, and a cultural lineup, including films and performances, set the stage for memorable celebrations. The program also acknowledges significant contributions from various professionals championing societal equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)