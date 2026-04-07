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Delhi Celebrates Ambedkar's Legacy with 'Bheem Jyoti Utsav'

The Delhi government has planned city-wide events for B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, with increased funding and a structured approach for better impact. Key highlights include 'Bheem Jyoti Utsav' at India Gate, legacy exhibitions, cultural programs, and a new initiative for marginalised communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:29 IST
Delhi Celebrates Ambedkar's Legacy with 'Bheem Jyoti Utsav'
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  • India

In a grand gesture to honor Dr. B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the Delhi government has strategized a host of events across the city. Each district receives Rs 5 lakh, aimed at elevating celebrations with a more organized framework.

The Social Welfare Department outlined these plans, emphasizing enhanced allocations to ensure better coordination, alongside the introduction of a new initiative benefiting marginalized communities.

An exhibition detailing Ambedkar's impactful legacy, 'Bheem Jyoti Utsav' at India Gate with ceremonies attended by dignitaries, and a cultural lineup, including films and performances, set the stage for memorable celebrations. The program also acknowledges significant contributions from various professionals championing societal equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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