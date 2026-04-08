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Smriti Mandhana Champions Women's Hygiene as Pee Safe Brand Ambassador

Star cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Pee Safe, a leading feminine hygiene brand. Her role seeks to promote the importance of women's hygiene and comfort through a wide range of products, encouraging positive discussions around menstrual health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:40 IST
Smriti Mandhana Champions Women's Hygiene as Pee Safe Brand Ambassador
Smriti Mandhana
  • Country:
  • India

Star cricketer Smriti Mandhana will advocate for women's health and hygiene as the newly appointed brand ambassador for Pee Safe. The Indian women's team vice-captain joins the brand to amplify awareness about the significance of comfort in feminine hygiene, following her endorsement on the brand's foundation day.

Mandhana expressed that comfort should never be compromised, highlighting how Pee Safe prioritizes this aspect as a fundamental right rather than an afterthought. The collaboration aims to foster open conversations about women's menstrual hygiene and comfort.

Founder of Pee Safe, Vikas Bagaria, emphasized the brand's commitment to redefining feminine hygiene by placing comfort, dignity, and access at its core. Mandhana's partnership with Pee Safe mirrors these values, positioning her as a strong advocate for change in the sector.

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