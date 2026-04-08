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Inside the 'Ketamine Queen' Case: The Tragic End of a Beloved TV Icon

Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen,' faces sentencing for distributing the ketamine dose that led to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death. Sangha pleaded guilty to five felonies, with prosecutors seeking 15 years imprisonment. Perry's death by drowning at home was linked to ketamine's acute effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:38 IST
Inside the 'Ketamine Queen' Case: The Tragic End of a Beloved TV Icon
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A Los Angeles-based drug supplier, Jasveen Sangha, also known as the 'Ketamine Queen,' is due for sentencing following her guilty plea to five charges connected to the tragic death of beloved 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry.

The court heard Sangha's activities were directly linked to Perry's 2023 drowning in his hot tub, attributed to ketamine's acute effects compounded by other factors. Prosecutors are demanding a 15-year sentence, citing her disregard for the harm caused by her drug trafficking.

Despite her history with substance abuse, Sangha's defense attorneys argue for leniency, noting her time in custody since 2024 has been marked by rehabilitation efforts. Sangha supplied 51 vials of ketamine, one of which allegedly contributed to Perry's passing after being administered by his assistant under orders from another dealer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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