Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana Launches Finish Campaign to Revolutionize Dishwashing

Finish, a global leader in dishwashing detergent, has announced a new campaign featuring Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The initiative aims to change perceptions about automatic dishwashing's effectiveness, specifically by combating stubborn Indian cooking stains without the need for pre-rinsing.

Partnering with Bosch dishwashers, Finish highlights the cleaning prowess of its Ultimate Plus tablets. The campaign tackles misconceptions among hesitant dishwasher users, advocating for a shift from traditional methods to modern, convenient solutions.

Marketing Director Gautam Rishi expressed excitement over the partnership, emphasizing the trend towards smarter, efficient cleaning. Creative Director Nitin Pradhan noted that Khurrana adds relatability, drawing wider attention to the campaign. The initiative underscores Finish's commitment to adapting dishwashing to modern Indian kitchens.

(With inputs from agencies.)