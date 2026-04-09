Naveen Patnaik's Delhi Visit: A Family Bond Amidst Health Challenges

Naveen Patnaik, the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), is set to travel to Delhi on April 10 to visit his elder brother, Prem Patnaik. Prem recently underwent a significant heart surgery and is currently recuperating at a private hospital in the nation's capital.

According to BJD party officials, Prem's condition is stable, but requires ongoing medical monitoring. Naveen, who resides in Bhubaneswar, intends to spend several days in Delhi, where his family has a residence.

This visit underscores the strong family bond among the Patnaiks, as Prem was by Naveen's side during his spine surgery in Mumbai in 2025. Their sister, Gita Mehta, a renowned writer, passed away earlier this year.