Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik's Delhi Visit: A Family Bond Amidst Health Challenges

BJD president Naveen Patnaik will visit Delhi on April 10 to be with his elder brother, Prem Patnaik, who is recovering from major heart surgery in a private hospital. Prem's condition is stable but demands medical supervision. Naveen will spend a few days with family in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:38 IST
Naveen Patnaik's Delhi Visit: A Family Bond Amidst Health Challenges
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), is set to travel to Delhi on April 10 to visit his elder brother, Prem Patnaik. Prem recently underwent a significant heart surgery and is currently recuperating at a private hospital in the nation's capital.

According to BJD party officials, Prem's condition is stable, but requires ongoing medical monitoring. Naveen, who resides in Bhubaneswar, intends to spend several days in Delhi, where his family has a residence.

This visit underscores the strong family bond among the Patnaiks, as Prem was by Naveen's side during his spine surgery in Mumbai in 2025. Their sister, Gita Mehta, a renowned writer, passed away earlier this year.

TRENDING

1
AIADMK's Palaniswami targeted CM Stalin, slandered him, says TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi at poll rally in Ponneri.

AIADMK's Palaniswami targeted CM Stalin, slandered him, says TN Dy CM Udhaya...

 India
2
Even if I forget, people won't forget Palaniswami 'falling' at Sasikala's feet, says Udhayanidhi at poll campaign in Ponneri.

Even if I forget, people won't forget Palaniswami 'falling' at Sasikala's fe...

 India
3
AIADMK chief Palaniswami stopped short of using abusive words against him: Udhayanidhi in Ponneri.

AIADMK chief Palaniswami stopped short of using abusive words against him: U...

 India
4
High Stakes Battle in Assam: BJP and Congress Vie for Power

High Stakes Battle in Assam: BJP and Congress Vie for Power

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026