Songkran Spending Sputters Amid Iran War Price Hike

Rising prices stemming from the ongoing Iran war are expected to dampen spending for Thailand's Songkran festival, the country's traditional New Year celebration. The enthusiastic festivities typically draw tourists and locals alike for three days of water fights and cultural rituals symbolizing cleansing and good fortune.

This year, however, spending during Songkran is anticipated to decline by 3.7% to approximately 130 billion baht ($3.5 billion), marking the first dip since the COVID-19 pandemic. A significant driver of this reduction is the increased transport and living expenses, prompting many Bangkok residents to abandon plans for holiday travel back to their hometowns.

A poll by Suan Dusit Poll reveals that over half of the respondents intend to skip festive activities to save money, causing a slump in the sales of festive supplies, such as water guns. Market vendors report decreases in sales and orders as merchants hesitate to invest amid lowered consumer confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)