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Streamlined Process for Amarnath Yatra 2026 Registration

The Amarnath Yatra's registration begins on April 15 at 554 bank branches, following the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board's detailed guidelines. Registrations are for pilgrims aged 13 to 70, excluding pregnant women over six weeks. Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC and a Compulsory Health Certificate are required for the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:18 IST
Streamlined Process for Amarnath Yatra 2026 Registration
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  • India

Starting April 15, pilgrims can register for the annual Amarnath Yatra across 554 designated bank branches, following detailed guidelines from the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB). A new streamlined process, set for the 2026 Yatra, includes Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC and online permit generation.

Registration operates on a first-come, first-served basis, maintaining a daily quota for each route. Eligible individuals, aged between 13 and 70, must present a valid Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) from designated medical professionals. Pregnant women beyond six weeks are ineligible.

The Shrine Board has ensured fallback mechanisms for biometric issues and detailed protocols for smooth registration, including accurate Aadhaar and mobile data submission. Banks are enhancing help desks and staff training to further assist pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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