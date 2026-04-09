BTS's World Tour 'ARIRANG' Sets Records with Global Sell-Out

In a demonstration of their global dominance, BTS will embark on a worldwide tour beginning this Thursday in Goyang, South Korea, following the release of their latest chart-topping single. The 'ARIRANG' tour will cover 34 cities worldwide, marking a record for Kpop tour dates.

Initial concerts in Goyang were sold out in mere hours, both in pre-sale and general sale, across South Korea, North America, and Europe. Analysts project the tour could rake in around 2.7 trillion won ($1.81 billion), excluding additional fan spending.

Despite rainy conditions, fans gathered early at Goyang Stadium donning purple raincoats, symbolic of the ARMY. This tour marks the group's return from a 2022 hiatus, following the completion of their mandatory military service. Their new album 'ARIRANG' has already achieved significant commercial success.