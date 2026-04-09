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BTS's World Tour 'ARIRANG' Sets Records with Global Sell-Out

BTS, the Kpop supergroup, is launching its global concert tour 'ARIRANG' starting in Goyang, South Korea. The tour, featuring a 360-degree stage and spanning 34 cities, is projected to earn billions. All tickets have already sold out, highlighting BTS's massive global appeal and the fans' eager anticipation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:56 IST
BTS's World Tour 'ARIRANG' Sets Records with Global Sell-Out
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In a demonstration of their global dominance, BTS will embark on a worldwide tour beginning this Thursday in Goyang, South Korea, following the release of their latest chart-topping single. The 'ARIRANG' tour will cover 34 cities worldwide, marking a record for Kpop tour dates.

Initial concerts in Goyang were sold out in mere hours, both in pre-sale and general sale, across South Korea, North America, and Europe. Analysts project the tour could rake in around 2.7 trillion won ($1.81 billion), excluding additional fan spending.

Despite rainy conditions, fans gathered early at Goyang Stadium donning purple raincoats, symbolic of the ARMY. This tour marks the group's return from a 2022 hiatus, following the completion of their mandatory military service. Their new album 'ARIRANG' has already achieved significant commercial success.

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