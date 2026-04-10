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Greece's Social Media Ban for Kids, Ketamine Conviction and More Entertainment Updates

Greece plans to ban social media for those under 15 by 2027 to curb anxiety and sleep problems. A U.S. court debates Sean Combs' sentence, while a drug dealer is sentenced for Matthew Perry's death. BTS, returning from a hiatus, embarks on a world tour. Cannes and Tony Awards announce notable events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:28 IST
Greece's Social Media Ban for Kids, Ketamine Conviction and More Entertainment Updates
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Greece has announced a future social media ban for children under 15, effective from 2027. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis cites growing concerns over anxiety and sleep disturbances linked to platforms' addictive designs. An ALCO poll shows overwhelming public support, with the government already acting to limit screen time in schools.

In the U.S., Jasveen Sangha, known as the 'Ketamine Queen,' received a 15-year sentence for her role in Matthew Perry's death. Meanwhile, hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeals a prison sentence related to prostitution charges, raising complex legal questions about sentencing fairness.

Internationally, Kpop sensation BTS kicks off a world tour with their album "ARIRANG" achieving record-breaking streams, while Cannes Film Festival gears up with a strong arthouse selection. Moreover, pop star Pink will host the Tony Awards in New York, broadening her entertainment repertoire.

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