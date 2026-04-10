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Meryl Streep Shatters Age Stereotypes in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Hollywood star Meryl Streep expresses her enthusiasm for portraying older women in leading roles as she returns in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'. The film continues the story of Miranda Priestly, played by Streep, who faces challenges in the evolving media landscape, alongside Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:00 IST
Meryl Streep Shatters Age Stereotypes in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Meryl Streep
  • Country:
  • United States

Meryl Streep, the iconic Hollywood actress, is set to challenge age-related stereotypes in her latest role in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'.

Streep continues her legacy, joining Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, for this much-anticipated sequel.

This film offers a rare depiction of older, influential women navigating professional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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