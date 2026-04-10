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Antisemitic Vandalism Shocks Munich Israeli Restaurant

An Israeli restaurant in Munich was vandalized, believed to be motivated by antisemitism, as windows were broken with pyrotechnic devices. The restaurant, owned by Jewish individuals, sustained damages costing several thousand euros. This incident follows an uptick in antisemitism in Germany after recent Middle East tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:32 IST
Antisemitic Vandalism Shocks Munich Israeli Restaurant
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  • Country:
  • Germany

An Israeli restaurant in Munich became the target of an antisemitic vandalism attack early Friday, as windows were shattered by pyrotechnic devices, police revealed. The incident adds to concerns over rising antisemitism in Germany, particularly following recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Authorities suspect that fireworks were launched into the Eclipse Grillbar, a beloved local eatery, causing thousands of euros in damage. The restaurant, Munich's first of its kind, is owned by Jewish proprietors. As of yet, no arrests have been made, leaving the vandal or vandals still at large.

This shocking act aligns with an increase in antisemitic incidents in Germany, particularly since the October 7 conflict between Israel and Hamas. Despite a current ceasefire, the region remains volatile, with Israel scaling up offensive measures against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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