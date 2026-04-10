MAAC's '100 Hours Challenge': A Marathon of Creativity and Innovation
The Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC) hosted the 7th edition of its '100 Hours Challenge,' engaging over 750 students in high-intensity, team-based projects in 3D animation and digital content creation. With expert mentorship, participants developed comprehensive skills, enhancing industry readiness in the Media & Entertainment sector.
- Country:
- India
MAAC, a leading institute for 3D animation and digital content creation, recently concluded its 7th edition of the '100 Hours Challenge.' Over 750 students from MAAC centers nationwide participated in the event, showcasing creativity and innovation across various categories including Digital Brand Experience and mobile filmmaking.
The challenge, which lasted approximately 4.2 days, required students to collaborate in teams and produce 30-second 3D animated films, 60-second mobile films, as well as comprehensive brand experiences. During this period, participants benefited from 1,400 hours of expert mentorship, honing their practical skills and exploring new digital storytelling techniques.
The endeavor emphasized real-world work scenarios, enabling students to refine their technical abilities and adaptability under pressure. MAAC's initiative reinforces its commitment to preparing students for the dynamic Media & Entertainment industry, equipping them with the necessary skills to excel in a competitive landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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