Left Menu

Mumbai's Trusted Vedic Astrologer: Dr. Sridev Shastri's Rising Influence

Dr. Sridev Shastri, a revered Vedic astrologer, has established a significant presence in Mumbai. Known for his accurate and research-based guidance, Dr. Shastri has been honored nationally, including the Best Astrologer in India accolade. His services span various astrological needs, reaching clients globally through both in-person and online consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:32 IST
Mumbai's Trusted Vedic Astrologer: Dr. Sridev Shastri's Rising Influence
astrologer
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai is witnessing a surge in demand for trusted Vedic astrology consultations. Among the prominent figures in this field is Dr. Sridev Shastri, a seasoned astrologer who has earned a reputation for delivering accurate insights based on over three decades of experience.

Recently honored at the Building Bharat Leadership Awards 2026 by Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, Dr. Shastri's recognition as the Best Astrologer in India highlights his national influence. Originally from Kolkata, his expertise spans various domains, including career advice, matchmaking, financial guidance, and more.

Dr. Shastri's services are well-regarded not just in Mumbai but across various metro cities and international platforms. His charitable outlook and dedication to balance and stability through astrology further solidify his position as a top choice for clients seeking genuine astrological guidance.

TRENDING

1
Shifting Sands: Trump Weighs U.S. Troop Withdrawal from Europe

Shifting Sands: Trump Weighs U.S. Troop Withdrawal from Europe

 Global
2
Nitish Kumar's New Milestone: Oath as Rajya Sabha Member

Nitish Kumar's New Milestone: Oath as Rajya Sabha Member

 India
3
New TB Vaccines Show Promise But Limited Protection in India

New TB Vaccines Show Promise But Limited Protection in India

 India
4
Uttarakhand Preps for Pilgrimage Boom: No Cap on Char Dham Yatra

Uttarakhand Preps for Pilgrimage Boom: No Cap on Char Dham Yatra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026