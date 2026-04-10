Mumbai is witnessing a surge in demand for trusted Vedic astrology consultations. Among the prominent figures in this field is Dr. Sridev Shastri, a seasoned astrologer who has earned a reputation for delivering accurate insights based on over three decades of experience.

Recently honored at the Building Bharat Leadership Awards 2026 by Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, Dr. Shastri's recognition as the Best Astrologer in India highlights his national influence. Originally from Kolkata, his expertise spans various domains, including career advice, matchmaking, financial guidance, and more.

Dr. Shastri's services are well-regarded not just in Mumbai but across various metro cities and international platforms. His charitable outlook and dedication to balance and stability through astrology further solidify his position as a top choice for clients seeking genuine astrological guidance.