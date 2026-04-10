Historic Revamp: Delhi's Town Hall Set for Transformation

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has set in motion the transformation of the 160-year-old Town Hall in Chandni Chowk from a vacant relic into a vibrant cultural hub. The Standing Committee has approved a proposal to redevelop the Grade-I heritage structure, preserving its unique architectural and historical traits while opening it to the public.

Under the new plan spearheaded by Chairperson Satya Sharma, the building will become an immersive museum and interpretation center, showcasing the history of Shahjahanabad and the Town Hall through galleries, archives, and digital exhibits. A partnership with the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation will streamline project costs and operational frameworks, including revenue models.

The project, aligned with the National Mission for theme-based tourism, will follow a Develop-Operate-Maintain model, featuring a tripartite agreement between the municipal body, a private operator, and DTTDC. Expected to conclude in 36 months across four phases, this initiative promises to rejuvenate Chandni Chowk, enhancing tourism and economic activities.