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Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates Siblings Day with Heartfelt Instagram Tribute

Actor Rashmika Mandanna marked Siblings Day by sharing a sweet message for her sister, Shiman, on Instagram. The actress, currently in the spotlight for both her personal and professional life, also celebrated her birthday post-marriage with husband Vijay Deverakonda, promoting their latest film 'Ranabaali'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:57 IST
Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates Siblings Day with Heartfelt Instagram Tribute
Rashmika mandanna with her sister (Photo/instagram/@rashmika_mandanna). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a heartwarming social media gesture, actor Rashmika Mandanna celebrated Siblings Day by posting a touching tribute to her younger sister, Shiman Mandanna, on Instagram. The actress chose a black-and-white photo for the occasion, keeping her caption light and playful in the spirit of sibling revelry.

The 'Pushpa' star's personal and professional life have recently made headlines. Notably, she celebrated her first birthday since her wedding on February 26, 2026. Her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, marked the day by sharing behind-the-scenes footage from their forthcoming movie 'Ranabaali'.

This latest film marks a significant milestone for the couple, as it is their first collaboration post-marriage and their third project together. Additionally, Rashmika's work continues as she was last seen in 'The Girlfriend' and will soon appear in 'Cocktail 2', scheduled for release on June 19, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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