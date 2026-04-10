Pioneering Wildlife Conservation: Vantara University Launch

The wildlife conservation sector received a significant boost with the launch of Vantara University in Jamnagar, Gujarat by Reliance Industries. Spearheaded by Executive Director Anant Ambani, this new institution focuses on wildlife conservation and veterinary sciences.

The initiative marks a major step in translating on-ground conservation expertise into academic knowledge, professional training, and globally relevant educational frameworks. It aims to transform field experiences into structured learning programs.

Anant Ambani highlighted the urgent need for enhanced capabilities in animal care, drawing from personal experiences of witnessing animal suffering. Vantara University stands as a testament to this commitment, preparing future minds to engage with environmental challenges through informed and compassionate intervention.