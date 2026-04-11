In a spectacle reminiscent of the late pop icon himself, thousands of fans gathered in Berlin, donning military jackets and aviator sunglasses. Their excitement was palpable as they lined up for the international premiere of 'Michael,' the biopic chronicling the rise of Michael Jackson, starring his nephew Jaafar.

Jaafar Jackson, only a child when his legendary uncle passed away in 2009, immersed himself in countless hours of footage to capture every nuance of the King of Pop. Recalling his first experience of seeing Michael perform in New York, Jaafar expressed how these memories profoundly shaped his portrayal.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, 'Michael' traces Jackson's path from Motown fame with the Jackson 5 to his revolutionary solo career, complete with unforgettable hits and iconic outfits. Despite the film's celebratory tone, it sidesteps controversial allegations due to legal constraints, highlighting instead the enormous cultural impact of this music legend.

(With inputs from agencies.)