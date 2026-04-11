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Trump Unveils Plans for Monumental Triumphal Arch in Washington D.C.

Donald Trump plans to build a 250-foot-tall triumphal arch in Washington D.C., featuring a winged figure, eagles, and lions. This arch, surpassing the Lincoln Memorial in height, aims to be a monumental addition to the capital's landmarks. Trump emphasizes its significance and historical roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2026 04:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 04:43 IST
Trump Unveils Plans for Monumental Triumphal Arch in Washington D.C.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold new initiative, former US President Donald Trump has announced plans to construct a massive triumphal arch in Washington D.C. The structure, set to tower at 250 feet, will feature a grand winged figure reminiscent of Lady Liberty, flanked by eagles and protected by gilded lions.

The project details, released by the US Commission on Fine Arts, describe the monument as inscribed with the phrases ''One Nation Under God'' and ''Liberty and Justice for All.'' To be strategically located between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, the arch aims to dominate the skyline, significantly outshining the nearby 99-foot Lincoln Memorial.

Trump asserted that this project fulfills a long-delayed vision for the nation's capital, a vision initially disrupted by the Civil War and later overlooked in 1902. With several cities worldwide boasting such structures, Trump's campaign positions the arch not only as a significant cultural symbol but also as part of his broader efforts to revitalize Washington D.C.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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