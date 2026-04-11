Left Menu

Nicolas Cage Returns as Yuri Orlov in Thrilling 'Lords of War' Sequel

Set for a 2027 release, 'Lords of War' is the sequel to 'Lord of War' featuring Nicolas Cage as Yuri Orlov. Directed by Andrew Niccol, the film introduces a father-son conflict with Bill Skarsgard as Orlov's son, Anton, set against Middle Eastern wars and mercenary networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 09:18 IST
Nicolas Cage Returns as Yuri Orlov in Thrilling 'Lords of War' Sequel
Nicolas Cage (Photo/Instagram/@newportbeachfilmfest). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an exciting development for crime thriller fans, 'Lords of War', the much-anticipated sequel to the 2005 hit 'Lord of War', is scheduled for a 2027 theatrical release. Helmed by Andrew Niccol, the film brings back Nicolas Cage in his iconic role as arms dealer Yuri Orlov, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The narrative takes an intriguing turn as Orlov, amidst the backdrop of America's Middle Eastern conflicts, discovers he has a son, Anton. Played by Bill Skarsgard, Anton is building a formidable mercenary army, setting the stage for a dramatic father-son rivalry within the global arms trade, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

With Laura Harrier, Sylvia Hoeks, and Greg Tarzan Davis also starring, production concluded recently in Morocco. According to Niccol, the film delves deeper into Orlov's character while presenting Anton as a compelling adversary. Anton, driven by ambition rather than redemption, aims to surpass his father in the arms trade.

TRENDING

1
Paving the Path: Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Call for Preparedness

Paving the Path: Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Call for Preparedness

 India
2
Donyell Malen's Hat Trick Powers Roma to Victory Over Pisa

Donyell Malen's Hat Trick Powers Roma to Victory Over Pisa

 Italy
3
Roberto De Zerbi: Tottenham's Survival Strategist

Roberto De Zerbi: Tottenham's Survival Strategist

 United Kingdom
4
India Commemorates 200th Birth Anniversary of Social Reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule

India Commemorates 200th Birth Anniversary of Social Reformer Mahatma Jyotir...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026