Nicolas Cage Returns as Yuri Orlov in Thrilling 'Lords of War' Sequel

In an exciting development for crime thriller fans, 'Lords of War', the much-anticipated sequel to the 2005 hit 'Lord of War', is scheduled for a 2027 theatrical release. Helmed by Andrew Niccol, the film brings back Nicolas Cage in his iconic role as arms dealer Yuri Orlov, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The narrative takes an intriguing turn as Orlov, amidst the backdrop of America's Middle Eastern conflicts, discovers he has a son, Anton. Played by Bill Skarsgard, Anton is building a formidable mercenary army, setting the stage for a dramatic father-son rivalry within the global arms trade, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

With Laura Harrier, Sylvia Hoeks, and Greg Tarzan Davis also starring, production concluded recently in Morocco. According to Niccol, the film delves deeper into Orlov's character while presenting Anton as a compelling adversary. Anton, driven by ambition rather than redemption, aims to surpass his father in the arms trade.