In Hyderabad, the descendants of the historic Asaf Jahi dynasty are prioritizing the preservation of their cultural heritage and fostering unity among family members. At the forefront of these efforts is Raunaq Yar Khan, who is widely recognized for his dedication to keeping the family connected and the legacy alive.

Through internal discussions resembling early Islamic consultation traditions, the family identifies a representative to ensure continuity. This consultative approach echoes the consensus-based selection processes seen in early Islamic leadership, emphasizing dialogue and mutual agreement.

Family members assert that their work is not about titles but maintaining cultural identity and heritage. This reflects a broader trend among former royal families in India focusing on contemporary relevance through cultural preservation and social engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)