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Anil Kapoor's '24' Returns to Thrill Fans on JioHotstar

Actor Anil Kapoor's acclaimed show '24' returns on JioHotstar. A remake of the American series, it aired for two seasons in India, earning praise for its gripping narrative. Kapoor expressed excitement about the comeback, highlighting the show's intense action and storytelling. Specifics of the new season remain under wraps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 11:53 IST
Anil Kapoor's '24' Returns to Thrill Fans on JioHotstar
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In a thrilling announcement for television enthusiasts, the celebrated action series '24', starring Anil Kapoor, is making its much-anticipated return, this time on JioHotstar. The Indian adaptation of the American hit series captivated audiences across its two original seasons on Colours TV, premiering initially in 2013 and then again in 2016. The critically acclaimed show was known for its edge-of-the-seat storytelling and compelling performances from its ensemble cast.

Guided by director Abhinay Deo and screenwriter Rensil D'Silva, the series follows the intense journey of Anti-Terrorist Unit Chief Jai Singh Rathod, portrayed by Kapoor, as he navigates a perilous 24-hour mission. Recalling his experience, the 69-year-old actor shared his eagerness for the show's return, emphasizing the unique challenges and adrenaline rush that '24' brought to his acting career.

Details of the upcoming season, including cast, plotlines, and release date, remain undisclosed, building suspense for its eager audience. Previously produced by Anil Kapoor Film Co and Ramesh Deo Productions after Kapoor's role in the original American series, fans await further updates on this exciting comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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