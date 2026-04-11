Teddi Mellencamp Opens Up About New Romance Amid Cancer Battle
Teddi Mellencamp, TV personality and star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', is exploring a new relationship with an 'older' man named 'Derek'. Navigating a challenging period marked by Stage 4 cancer, Mellencamp revealed the relationship dynamics amidst co-parenting challenges on her podcast 'Two Ts in a Pod'.
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TV personality, Teddi Mellencamp, known for her role in 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', has publicly discussed her budding romance with an 'older' man while managing her ongoing battle with Stage 4 cancer. Mellencamp spoke about this personal chapter during her podcast 'Two Ts in a Pod', as reported by Page Six.
She referred to her partner simply as 'Derek', revealing that his positive and logical demeanor has been beneficial during her health journey. 'The thing that I like the most about him is he makes me laugh,' Mellencamp stated, emphasizing the supportive nature of her new relationship amidst her challenging circumstances.
Navigating their personal lives has been a balancing act for the new couple, both of whom are parents. Mellencamp humorously highlighted the complexities of dating when children are involved. Her co-host, Tamra Judge, added levity by joking about possible reactions from Derek's adult children. Despite these dynamics, Mellencamp is committed to taking this relationship slowly.