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Teddi Mellencamp Opens Up About New Romance Amid Cancer Battle

Teddi Mellencamp, TV personality and star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', is exploring a new relationship with an 'older' man named 'Derek'. Navigating a challenging period marked by Stage 4 cancer, Mellencamp revealed the relationship dynamics amidst co-parenting challenges on her podcast 'Two Ts in a Pod'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:24 IST
Teddi Mellencamp Opens Up About New Romance Amid Cancer Battle
Teddi Mellencamp (Photo/Instagram/ @teddimellencamp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

TV personality, Teddi Mellencamp, known for her role in 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', has publicly discussed her budding romance with an 'older' man while managing her ongoing battle with Stage 4 cancer. Mellencamp spoke about this personal chapter during her podcast 'Two Ts in a Pod', as reported by Page Six.

She referred to her partner simply as 'Derek', revealing that his positive and logical demeanor has been beneficial during her health journey. 'The thing that I like the most about him is he makes me laugh,' Mellencamp stated, emphasizing the supportive nature of her new relationship amidst her challenging circumstances.

Navigating their personal lives has been a balancing act for the new couple, both of whom are parents. Mellencamp humorously highlighted the complexities of dating when children are involved. Her co-host, Tamra Judge, added levity by joking about possible reactions from Derek's adult children. Despite these dynamics, Mellencamp is committed to taking this relationship slowly.

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