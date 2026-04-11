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Nidhi Dutta Expands Cinematic Horizons with New Fantasy Adventure Franchise

Nidhi Dutta, daughter of renowned filmmaker J P Dutta, sets out to explore new cinematic territories by launching a fantasy adventure franchise. Alongside recent projects like 'Border 2', she is actively working to expand the offerings of JP Films with multiple new ventures in the pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:02 IST
Nidhi Dutta Expands Cinematic Horizons with New Fantasy Adventure Franchise
  • Country:
  • India

Nidhi Dutta, an emerging producer in the film industry and daughter of the legendary filmmaker J P Dutta, is embarking on an ambitious journey with a new fantasy adventure franchise. This project, which holds potential to capture the imaginations of audiences, is a significant addition to her filmography following her recent work on 'Border 2'.

Aside from this exciting new franchise, Dutta is also focused on broadening the scope of JP Films, the production company founded by her father, J P Dutta. The new fantasy feature will be shot across various locations in India, with the casting process already underway and shooting expected to begin later this year.

In addition to the franchise, Dutta is developing a drama inspired by the Indian Air Force, with the script finalized and casting in progress. 'Border 2', released in January, featured notable actors such as Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, under the direction of Anurag Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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