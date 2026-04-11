From Miyanpur to Ravindra Nagar: A Village's Identity Reborn

In a historic move aimed at restoring cultural identity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that Miyanpur village will be renamed Ravindra Nagar in honor of Rabindranath Tagore.

The decision, unveiled at an event where land rights were distributed to Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh, has garnered widespread support from villagers.

Leaders and residents like Mahant Mandal and Chitranjan Viswas voiced their approval, noting the change corrects historical oversights. MLA Lokendra Pratap Singh played a key role in advocating for this cause, contributing to the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream for the community.