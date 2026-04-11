Hedgewar's Legacy: Uniting Hindus for a Stronger Nation

On Saturday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat shed light on the vision of Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of the RSS, who aimed to liberate India from colonial rule by strengthening Hindu unity and virtue.

Speaking at the inauguration of 'Sri Keshav Sphoorti Mandir' in Kandakurthi, Telangana, Bhagwat remarked that Hedgewar's legacy was rooted in addressing internal shortcomings that made India vulnerable to foreign domination.

He emphasized that Hedgewar's teachings inspire fearlessness and strength among Hindus, advocating for a harmonious co-existence, as reflected in the RSS values instilled through their gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)