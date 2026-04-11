Hedgewar's Legacy: Uniting Hindus for a Stronger Nation
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat discussed Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's founding of the RSS to combat colonialism by fostering Hindu unity. Speaking at Hedgewar's ancestral village, he highlighted Hedgewar's belief that internal shortcomings, more than external forces, enslaved India. Bhagwat emphasized promoting strength, virtue, and fearlessness among Hindus.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:49 IST
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat shed light on the vision of Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of the RSS, who aimed to liberate India from colonial rule by strengthening Hindu unity and virtue.
Speaking at the inauguration of 'Sri Keshav Sphoorti Mandir' in Kandakurthi, Telangana, Bhagwat remarked that Hedgewar's legacy was rooted in addressing internal shortcomings that made India vulnerable to foreign domination.
He emphasized that Hedgewar's teachings inspire fearlessness and strength among Hindus, advocating for a harmonious co-existence, as reflected in the RSS values instilled through their gatherings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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