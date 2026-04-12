Entertainment Buzz: From Universal Stakes to Michael Jackson Premieres
The latest entertainment updates include Bill Ackman's discussions for Universal Music Group, Encore's US IPO, the 'Michael' biopic premiere with Jackson's family, and Deep Purple's visit thrilling Japan's superfan Prime Minister Takaichi.
In the world of entertainment, Bill Ackman sparked headlines with his $64 billion bid for Universal Music Group, eyeing a pivotal conversation with French billionaire Vincent Bollore. Ackman described the engagement with Bollore as 'music to my ears' and noted the intrigue from Universal's largest shareholder.
In financial news, Blackstone-backed Encore is set to go public in the U.S., showcasing a revenue increase in its IPO filing. Despite a recorded net loss of $27.2 million, the company posted revenues of $3.4 billion, improving from the previous fiscal year.
The excitement continued in Berlin as the Jackson family and fans gathered for the premiere of the biopic 'Michael,' featuring Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, a known superfan of rock legends, was thrilled by a visit from Deep Purple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Universal Music, Biopics, and Broadway: A Week in Entertainment
Netflix Halts Gymnastics Biopic 'Perfect' After Millie Bobby Brown's Departure
Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Poised to Shatter Box Office Records
Rock Legends Deep Purple Reignite Japan Tour with a Visit to Superfan PM
Deep Purple Rocks Tokyo: A Heartwarming Exchange at Japan's Prime Minister's Office