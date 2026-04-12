Entertainment Buzz: From Universal Stakes to Michael Jackson Premieres

In the world of entertainment, Bill Ackman sparked headlines with his $64 billion bid for Universal Music Group, eyeing a pivotal conversation with French billionaire Vincent Bollore. Ackman described the engagement with Bollore as 'music to my ears' and noted the intrigue from Universal's largest shareholder.

In financial news, Blackstone-backed Encore is set to go public in the U.S., showcasing a revenue increase in its IPO filing. Despite a recorded net loss of $27.2 million, the company posted revenues of $3.4 billion, improving from the previous fiscal year.

The excitement continued in Berlin as the Jackson family and fans gathered for the premiere of the biopic 'Michael,' featuring Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, a known superfan of rock legends, was thrilled by a visit from Deep Purple.

(With inputs from agencies.)