India's 2047 Vision: A Strategic US Partnership

Vinay Kwatra, India's Ambassador to the US, underscored the importance of informed academic dialogue and policy planning in leading India's pathway to becoming a developed nation by 2047. Delivering a virtual address at the Austin India Conference themed 'India at 100: Decades of Decisions' hosted by the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas, Austin, Kwatra lauded the initiative for its foresight.

Highlighting the strategic and economic convergence between India and the US, Kwatra elaborated on how the policy discussions form the bedrock of India's aspirations, known as 'Viksit Bharat'. Meanwhile, D C Manjunath, India's Consul General in Houston, laid emphasis on the strengthening India-US ties through various forms of engagements and noted the crucial role of subnational collaboration, especially between India and Texas.

The conference not only reflected India's evolving policy landscape but also highlighted an increasing academic interest in its growth story. UT Austin's commitment to working alongside Indian research institutions aims to further global innovation and shared economic progress.