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Nepal's Cinematic Voice: 'Elephants in the Fog' Competes at Cannes

Abinash Bikram Shah's 'Elephants in the Fog' is a groundbreaking Nepali film selected for Cannes' Un Certain Regard. Shah highlights Nepal's rich storytelling, urging global attention. The film follows Pirati, a matriarch in a Kinnar community, navigating personal and communal challenges. It blends ecological and social themes, emphasizing intersectionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:52 IST
Nepal's Cinematic Voice: 'Elephants in the Fog' Competes at Cannes
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Abinash Bikram Shah's film "Elephants in the Fog" has earned a historic spot in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival. Shah maintains that Nepali stories have always been potent, but global audiences have largely overlooked them until now.

The film centers on Pirati, a Kinnar community matriarch, who dreams of a 'normal' life but faces personal and community challenges when her daughter goes missing. The cast includes Pushpa Thing Lama, Deepika Yadav, Jasmine Bishwokarma, and Aliz Ghimire.

Shah emphasizes the interconnectedness of ecological issues and the marginalization of communities. The film is a co-production with partners from various countries and aims to spotlight Nepalese narratives on a global stage, encouraging other filmmakers to showcase local stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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