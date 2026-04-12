Avoid Left by Asha Bhosle's Melodious Legacy

On Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to the iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92. Her passing represents a significant loss for the music world, leaving behind a legacy that defined an era in Indian music.

Bhosle, who had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to a chest infection and exhaustion, died on Sunday. Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle confirmed the news. President Murmu expressed her personal sorrow, sharing fond memories of her interactions with the singer.

Asha Bhosle, who led her life with autonomy both as an artist and individual, enriched Indian music with her timeless voice. Murmu noted that her music would remain eternal, and her absence is an irreparable loss to music lovers. The President extended her condolences to Bhosle's family and admirers worldwide.