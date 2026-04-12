Asha Bhosle's Melodies: An Eternal Legacy

The music world is in mourning following the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle at age 92. Her passing due to multiple organ failure marks the end of an era in Indian music.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his condolences on social media, emphasizing Bhosle's unmeasurable impact on India's cultural heritage. He stated that her songs will remain timeless and her legacy eternal.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein echoed these sentiments, describing Bhosle's life as a beautiful journey in music. He highlighted her dedication and passion, which touched countless hearts. Both leaders voiced their support for her grieving family and fans.