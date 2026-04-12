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Asha Bhosle's Melodies: An Eternal Legacy

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein mourned the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Bhosle, who passed away at age 92, enriched India's cultural heritage with her timeless songs. Both leaders expressed deep condolences, praising her significant contributions to music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:03 IST
Asha Bhosle's Melodies: An Eternal Legacy
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

The music world is in mourning following the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle at age 92. Her passing due to multiple organ failure marks the end of an era in Indian music.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his condolences on social media, emphasizing Bhosle's unmeasurable impact on India's cultural heritage. He stated that her songs will remain timeless and her legacy eternal.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein echoed these sentiments, describing Bhosle's life as a beautiful journey in music. He highlighted her dedication and passion, which touched countless hearts. Both leaders voiced their support for her grieving family and fans.

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