Farewell to a Golden Note: The Passing of Asha Bhosle

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed profound sorrow over the passing of the celebrated singer Asha Bhosle, remarking that a 'golden note' has left the world of Indian music. Gupta's words reflected on Bhosle's extraordinary ability to unite generations with her melodies.

Bhosle, aged 92, passed away in Mumbai after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to a chest infection and exhaustion. Her illustrious career has been characterized by a voice that made life seem joyful and crafted stories transcending time.

With her passing, an era comes to a close, yet her passion for music will continue to resonate, motivating upcoming generations of artists. Gupta offered prayers for Bhosle's soul and wished strength for her family and admirers during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)