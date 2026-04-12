Asha Bhosle: A Melodic Era Ends
The passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle at 92 marks the end of a musical era. Bihar leaders express condolences, highlighting her indelible impact on global music. Bhosle's death leaves an irreparable loss in the music world, remembered for her melodious voice and emotional depth.
- Country:
- India
The music world mourns the loss of iconic singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, alongside Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav, expressed deep condolences over her demise.
Bhosle, admitted with a chest infection, left a legendary mark in the music landscape with her evocative voice that transcended generations and borders. Her contributions shaped decades of musical evolution in India, embedding a timeless legacy beloved by millions.
Choudhary emphasized the profound sorrow felt in the melody world, describing her departure as the end of an era, while Sinha and Yadav noted her unforgettable impact on both national and international audiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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