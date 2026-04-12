Asha Bhosle: A Melodic Era Ends

The music world mourns the loss of iconic singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, alongside Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav, expressed deep condolences over her demise.

Bhosle, admitted with a chest infection, left a legendary mark in the music landscape with her evocative voice that transcended generations and borders. Her contributions shaped decades of musical evolution in India, embedding a timeless legacy beloved by millions.

Choudhary emphasized the profound sorrow felt in the melody world, describing her departure as the end of an era, while Sinha and Yadav noted her unforgettable impact on both national and international audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)